    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 2: Major cryptos in green as mcap rises

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently at 42.27 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on March 2 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.79 percent to $1.08 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 12.29 percent to $48.69 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.31 billion, which is 10.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now at $44.32 billion, which is 91.02 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently at 42.27 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Also Read | Bitcoin bull run on the horizon? Experts analyse surge past $25k in 2023

    In other news, a 27-year-old Indian-origin engineer at a crypto asset trading platform has pleaded guilty to charges of commodities fraud.

    Nishad Singh was the former co-lead engineer at FTX Trading Ltd. He is facing federal charges for his role in a multiyear scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX, the crypto trading platform started by Singh along with Samuel Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang. Read details here.

    As of 7:21 am on March 2, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24-HOUR (PERCENT)
    Bitcoin20,26,275-0.3
    Tether USD86.52-0.55
    Alchemy Pay3.20004.23
    Ripple32.60000.3
    Ethereum1,41,600.01
    Dogecoin7.13010.92
    FTX Token131.7601.35

     

    first published: Mar 2, 2023 07:37 am