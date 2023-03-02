Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 2: Major cryptos in green as mcap rises

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on March 2 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.79 percent to $1.08 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 12.29 percent to $48.69 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.31 billion, which is 10.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now at $44.32 billion, which is 91.02 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently at 42.27 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, a 27-year-old Indian-origin engineer at a crypto asset trading platform has pleaded guilty to charges of commodities fraud.

Nishad Singh was the former co-lead engineer at FTX Trading Ltd. He is facing federal charges for his role in a multiyear scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX, the crypto trading platform started by Singh along with Samuel Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang. Read details here.

As of 7:21 am on March 2, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):