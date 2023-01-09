Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 9: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher, Cardano biggest gainer

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 9 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.88 percent to $846.65 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 69.77 percent to $28.71 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.54 billion, which is 8.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $25.75 billion, which is 89.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.59 lakh, with its dominance at 39.09 percent, which is a decrease of 0.54 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,59,113 0.97% Ethereum 1,10,999 2.27% Tether 85.99 -0.6% Cardano 27.89 18.17% Binance Coin 23,490.95 5.69% Ripple 29.9 1.03% Polkadot 430 0.23% Dogecoin 6.50 3.27%