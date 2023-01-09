Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 9: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher, Cardano biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 9 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.88 percent to $846.65 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 69.77 percent to $28.71 billion.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.54 billion, which is 8.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $25.75 billion, which is 89.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.59 lakh, with its dominance at 39.09 percent, which is a decrease of 0.54 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.As of 8:30 am on January 9, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,59,113
|0.97%
|Ethereum
|1,10,999
|2.27%
|Tether
|85.99
|-0.6%
|Cardano
|27.89
|18.17%
|Binance Coin
|23,490.95
|5.69%
|Ripple
|29.9
|1.03%
|Polkadot
|430
|0.23%
|Dogecoin
|6.50
|3.27%