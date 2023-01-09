English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 9: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher, Cardano biggest gainer

    Moneycontrol News
    January 09, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 9 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.88 percent to $846.65 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 69.77 percent to $28.71 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.54 billion, which is 8.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $25.75 billion, which is 89.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.59 lakh, with its dominance at 39.09 percent, which is a decrease of 0.54 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    As of 8:30 am on January 9, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,59,1130.97%
    Ethereum1,10,9992.27%
    Tether85.99-0.6%
    Cardano27.8918.17%
    Binance Coin23,490.955.69%
    Ripple29.91.03%
    Polkadot4300.23%
    Dogecoin6.503.27%
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jan 9, 2023 08:45 am