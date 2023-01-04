Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 4: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Binance Coin top laggard

(Representative image)

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 4 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.54 percent to $809.35 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $26.64 billion, which makes a 12.75 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.92 billion, which is 7.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $24.85 billion, which is 93.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.24 lakh, with its dominance at 39.76 percent, which is a decrease of 0.10 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried is expected on Tuesday to enter a plea of not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and looted billions of dollars at his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bankman-Fried is accused of illegally using FTX customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and make millions of dollars in political contributions, in what prosecutors have called a fraud of epic proportions. Read more here.

Also Read | Bahamas regulator holds FTX assets pending delivery to customers, creditors

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,24,113 -1.1% Ethereum 1,03,564.0 -1.8% Tether 86.74 0.27% Cardano 22.0385 -1.96% Binance Coin 21,014.73 -2.25% Ripple 30.0000 1.32% Polkadot 406.00 -1.2% Dogecoin 6.3294 1.92%