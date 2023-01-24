Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 24: Bitcoin, Ether flatlines; Polkadot top gainer as crypto MCap tops $1 trillion

Cryptocurrency

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 24 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.44 percent to $1.05 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.74 billion, which is a 6.92 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.73 billion, which is 8.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $48.84 billion, which is 87.63 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 19.20 lakh, with its dominance at 42.15 percent, which is an increase of 0.20 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, two hacker groups associated with North Korea, the Lazarus Group and APT38, were responsible for the theft last June of $100 million from U.S. crypto firm Harmony's Horizon bridge, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Monday.

On January 13, the groups used a privacy protocol called Railgun to launder over $60 million worth of ethereum stolen during the theft in June, the FBI said in a statement. Read details here.

As of 7:15 am on January 24, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 19,20,000 -0.72% Ethereum 1,36,998.0 0.42% Tether 83.93 -0.47% Cardano 31.0210 -2.6% Binance Coin 25,785.05 -0.44% Ripple 35.4000 2.6% Polkadot 566.89 4.02% Dogecoin 7.5400 1.2%