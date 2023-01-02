English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 2: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower, Polkadot up 3%

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.25 lakh, with its dominance currently at 40.15 per cent, which is a increase of 0.07 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 2 as the global crypto market cap rose marginally by 0.07 per cent to $795.38 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $17.41 billion, which makes a 9.96 per cent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.29 billion, 7.40 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $15.63 billion, which is 8.81 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.25 lakh, with its dominance currently at 40.15 per cent, which is a increase of 0.07 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

     

    As of 7:30 am on January 2, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,25,001-0.55%
    Ethereum1,03,000-0.96%
    Tether87.100.74%
    Cardano21.60-0.87%
    Binance Coin20,800.03-2.1%
    Ripple28-3.48%
    Polkadot405.993.3%
    Dogecoin6.16-0.17%
