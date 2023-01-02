Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 2: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower, Polkadot up 3%

Representative image.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 2 as the global crypto market cap rose marginally by 0.07 per cent to $795.38 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $17.41 billion, which makes a 9.96 per cent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.29 billion, 7.40 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $15.63 billion, which is 8.81 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.25 lakh, with its dominance currently at 40.15 per cent, which is a increase of 0.07 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,25,001 -0.55% Ethereum 1,03,000 -0.96% Tether 87.10 0.74% Cardano 21.60 -0.87% Binance Coin 20,800.03 -2.1% Ripple 28 -3.48% Polkadot 405.99 3.3% Dogecoin 6.16 -0.17%