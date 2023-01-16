Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 16: Bitcoin, Ether surge as crypto MCap nears $1 trillion

Samsung Asset Management Hong Kong, a division of the South Korean technology giant, is planning to introduce a new Bitcoin futures ETF on Jan 13th.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 16 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.54 percent to $997.66 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 31.25 percent to $47.16 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stands at $4.88 billion, which is 10.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $41.36 billion, which is 87.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 17.62 lakh, with its dominance at 41.06 percent, which is an increase of 0.03 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, has stated that digital wallets and blockchain technology were among the game-changing innovations that the equity market largely overlooked in 2022.

She highlighted that digital wallets are replacing cash and credit cards and that they already overtook cash as the top transaction method for offline commerce in 2020.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 17,70,000 4.5% Ethereum 1,30,012.1 3.36% Tether 83.99 0.51% Cardano 30.35 2.81% Binance Coin 25,400 3.05% Ripple 32.80 0.03% Polkadot 504.99 5.18% Dogecoin 7.31 4.88%