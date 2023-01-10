Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 10: Market volume rises; Bitcoin, Ether trade higher

Representative image.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 10 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.03 percent to $847.01 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 47.54 percent to $42.37 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.45 billion, which is 8.15 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $38.97 billion, which is 91.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.59 lakh, with its dominance at 39.10 percent, which is an increase of 0.o1 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,59,736 0.04% Ethereum 1,12,000 0.9% Tether 85.85 0.09% Cardano 26.99 -1.81% Binance Coin 23,508.14 0.07% Ripple 29.73 -0.57% Polkadot 433.15 0.73% Dogecoin 6.50 -0.15%