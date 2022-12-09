English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 9: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher; market cap rises over 2%

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.68 lakh, with a dominance of 38.56 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.03 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 09, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green on December 9 as the global crypto market capitalisation rose 2.42 percent to $859.97 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 1.75 percent to $37.47 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.22 billion, which is 5.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $34.92 billion, which is 93.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    As of 7:45 am on December 9, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,68,0001.84%
    Ethereum1,08,000.13.64%
    Tether85.28-0.01%
    Cardano27.100.37%
    Binance Coin24,501.122.01%
    XRP33.491.5%
    Polkadot4630.65%
    Dogecoin8.422.86%
