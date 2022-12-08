Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 8: Bitcoin trades higher as crypto market cap drops

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 8 as the global crypto market capitalization dropped 1.87 percent to $839.72 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 2.40 per cent to $36.85 billion.

The global crypto market cap is $839.72B, a 1.87% decrease over the last day.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.27 billion, which is 6.17 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $34.17 billion, which is 92.74 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.41 lakh, with a dominance of 38.53 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.21 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies this past spring, leading to their collapse and creating a domino effect that eventually caused the implosion of his own cryptocurrency exchange last month, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Read more

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,41,475 0.52% Ethereum 1,04,200.1 -3.25% Tether 85.28 -0.49% Cardano 27.04 -0.62% Binance Coin 25,249.99 1% XRP 33 -0.66% Polkadot 478.26 0.9% Dogecoin 8.81 2.2%