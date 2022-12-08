English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 8: Bitcoin trades higher as crypto market cap drops

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.41 lakh, with a dominance of 38.53 per cent

    Moneycontrol News
    December 08, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 8 as the global crypto market capitalization dropped 1.87 percent to $839.72 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 2.40 per cent to $36.85 billion.

    The global crypto market cap is $839.72B, a 1.87% decrease over the last day.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.27 billion, which is 6.17 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $34.17 billion, which is 92.74 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.41 lakh, with a dominance of 38.53 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.21 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies this past spring, leading to their collapse and creating a domino effect that eventually caused the implosion of his own cryptocurrency exchange last month, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Read more

    Related stories

    As of 7:45 am on December 8, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,41,4750.52%
    Ethereum1,04,200.1-3.25%
    Tether85.28-0.49%
    Cardano27.04-0.62%
    Binance Coin25,249.991%
    XRP33-0.66%
    Polkadot478.260.9%
    Dogecoin8.812.2%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Dec 8, 2022 07:58 am