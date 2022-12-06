English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 6: Bitcoin, other major cryptos flatline

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.84 billion, which is 7.06 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 06, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on December 6 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.86 per cent to $856.36 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.21 billion, which makes a 26.48 per cent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.84 billion, which is 7.06 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $36.63 billion, which is 91.10 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.46 lakh, with a dominance of 38.32 per cent, an increase of 0.00 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Also Read | Suspect in hack attack on Transform Group CEO gets 18 months in prison

    In other news, cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial said on Monday it has decided to end a $9 billion deal with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp, nearly ten months after an earlier agreement was amended.

    "We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle's core strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been more important," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Circle.

    The company did not elaborate on its plans to go public. Circle is the principal operator of stablecoin USDC and reported a net income of $43 million and nearly $400 million in cash in the third quarter. Read more here.

    Also Read | Binance pauses Ankr withdrawals after possible token hack

    As of 7:25 am on December 6, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,46,0710.05%
    Ethereum1,07,800.0-0.23%
    Tether85.490.57%
    Cardano27.10000.21%
    Binance Coin24,899.970.8%
    XRP32.8901-0.39%
    Polkadot476.991.05%
    Dogecoin8.7170-0.83%
    first published: Dec 6, 2022 07:36 am