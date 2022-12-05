English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 5: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher as crypto market cap rises

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.64 lakh, with a dominance of 38.35 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.06 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 05, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 5 as the global crypto market capitalization rose 1.58 percent to $865.67 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 5.91 per cent to $32.24 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.42 billion, which is 7.49 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $29.19 billion, which is 90.52 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    As of 8:00 am on December 5, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,64,2992.11%
    Ethereum1,10,0001.85%
    Tether85-0.57%
    Cardano27.04-0.62%
    Binance Coin25,249.991%
    XRP33-0.66%
    Polkadot478.260.9%
    Dogecoin8.812.2%
