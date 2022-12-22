English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 22: Bitcoin, Tether trade flat; Polkadot down over 3%

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.40 lakh, with a dominance of 39.98 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    December 22, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed on December 22 after the global crypto market cap decreased marginally 0.20 percent to $810.31 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $25.67 billion, which makes a 28.55% decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.49 billion, 5.79% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $23.78 billion, which is 92.64% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.40 lakh, with a dominance of 39.98 percent, an increase of 0.01% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be taken to an airport in The Bahamas following a courthouse appearance where he consented to be extradited to the US.

    Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week charged the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul with stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer assets to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research, in what US Attorney Damian Williams called "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history."

    As of 8:25 am on December 22, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,41,000-0.27%
    Ethereum1,04,0010.38%
    Tether86.19-0.56%
    Cardano22.9764-1.72%
    Binance Coin21,150.30-1.26%
    Ripple29.16-0.74%
    Polkadot417.00-3.68%
    Dogecoin6.47-1.95%
