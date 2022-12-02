Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 2: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red; Polkadot top gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on December 2 as the global crypto market capitalization declined 1.31 percent to $849.73 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 14 percent to $42.61 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.99 billion, which is 7.02 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $40.66 billion, which is 95.42 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.48 lakh, with a dominance of 38.25 per cent - a marginal increase over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,48,224 -0.12% Ethereum 1,08,888.8 -1.01% Tether 85.21 -0.97% Cardano 27.85 0.91% Binance Coin 24,501.02 -3.22% XRP 33.49 -1.47% Polkadot 471.84 3.45% Dogecoin 8.46 -3.86%

As of 8:00 am on December 2, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

Find more blockchain, business and market related stories here