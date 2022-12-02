Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 2: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red; Polkadot top gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on December 2 as the global crypto market capitalization declined 1.31 percent to $849.73 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 14 percent to $42.61 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.99 billion, which is 7.02 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $40.66 billion, which is 95.42 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.48 lakh, with a dominance of 38.25 per cent - a marginal increase over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.As of 8:00 am on December 2, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,48,224
|-0.12%
|Ethereum
|1,08,888.8
|-1.01%
|Tether
|85.21
|-0.97%
|Cardano
|27.85
|0.91%
|Binance Coin
|24,501.02
|-3.22%
|XRP
|33.49
|-1.47%
|Polkadot
|471.84
|3.45%
|Dogecoin
|8.46
|-3.86%
