    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 2: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red; Polkadot top gainer

    Moneycontrol News
    December 02, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on December 2 as the global crypto market capitalization declined 1.31 percent to $849.73 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 14 percent to $42.61 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.99 billion, which is 7.02 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $40.66 billion, which is 95.42 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.48 lakh, with a dominance of 38.25 per cent - a marginal increase over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    As of 8:00 am on December 2, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,48,224-0.12%
    Ethereum1,08,888.8-1.01%
    Tether85.21-0.97%
    Cardano27.850.91%
    Binance Coin24,501.02-3.22%
    XRP33.49-1.47%
    Polkadot471.843.45%
    Dogecoin8.46-3.86%

    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

     
