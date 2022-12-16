Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 16: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; market volume down over 25%

English
    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.82 lakh, and its dominance is currently 39.41 per cent, a decrease of 0.19 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    December 16, 2022
    Major cryptocurrencies fell early on December 16 as the global crypto market cap declined 1.18 percent to $850.21 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 26.85 percent to $33.96 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.79 billion, 5.26 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $31.45 billion, which is 99.60 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    As of 8:40 am on December 16, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,82,000-1.91%
    Ethereum1,08,500-0.55%
    Tether85.09-0.28%
    Cardano26.76-0.85%
    Binance Coin22,8451.82%
    XRP31.65-1.09%
    Polkadot461.601.01%
    Dogecoin7.57-1.3%
