Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, dogecoin, ethereum and more

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, with volatility persisting in the market.

PayPal Holdings Inc said on May 26 it had plans to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets. The San Jose, California-based company, which opened its platform to digital currencies in October 2020, at present does not let users move cryptocurrency holdings off its platform.

Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies at 7.32 am IST on May 29 (data from coinmarketcap.com)

> Bitcoin: $36,377.53 (-4.69 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,523.92 (-6.70 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (-0.09 percent)

> Binance Coin: $344.65 (-5.17 percent)

> Cardano: $1.56 (-5.29 percent)

> XRP: $0.9332 (-3.35 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.3161 (-4.41 percent)

> Polkadot: $22.15 (-7.67 percent)

> USD Coin: $1.00 (-0.06 percent)

> Internet Computer :$118.26 (-9.14 percent)