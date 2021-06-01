MARKET NEWS

Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum

Bitcoin's price is currently $36,908.60, which marks its dominance at 42.21 percent, a decrease of 1.08 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
June 01, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST
The global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 9.67 percent increase over the last day; and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $120.11 billion, which makes a 21.79 percent increase. (Image: Reuters)

Amid volatility, for the first day in a while, most cryptocurrencies are in the green on June 1. Prices were in the red yesterday after US federal regulators accused a group of people of promoting a securities offering tied to the digital currency that raised over $2 billion from retail investors without being properly registered.

The global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 9.67 percent increase over the last day; and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $120.11 billion, which makes a 21.79 percent increase.

In India, PTI reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 31 asked banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and payment system providers not to refer to its earlier virtual currencies-related circular, that was issued in April 2018 and later aside by the Supreme Court, in their communications to customers.

The latest directive comes against the backdrop of some banks and regulated entities citing the circular and cautioning customers against dealing in virtual currencies.

The circular pertaining to virtual currencies was issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 6, 2018 and the same was set aside by the Supreme Court on March 4, 2020. As per the 2018 circular, entities regulated by RBI were prohibited from "providing any service in relation to virtual currencies including those of transfer or receipt of money in accounts relating to the purchase or sale of virtual currencies".

As of 7.50 am on June 1, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin BTC$36,991.450.07140.0329$693,499,477,471$38,110,289,080 1,028,918 BTC18,723,400 BTC
Ethereum ETH$2,674.630.15110.0351$311,163,421,713$30,527,915,669 11,391,215 ETH116,107,808 ETH
Tether USDT$1.0000.0011$61,804,798,643$89,283,322,128 89,252,316,685 USDT61,783,335,674 USDT
Cardano ADA$1.750.11230.1455$55,846,072,878$4,392,280,074 2,512,726,782 ADA31,948,309,441 ADA
Binance Coin BNB$353.110.13030.033$54,047,986,595$3,896,229,008 11,060,721 BNB153,432,897 BNB
XRP XRP$1.060.18070.0926$48,995,206,194$6,707,751,67346,143,602,688 XRP
You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
TAGS: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #India #world
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:50 am

