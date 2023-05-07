English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on May 7: Cryptocurrencies trade in red, bitcoin hovers around Rs 25 lakh

    The volume of all stable coins is now $33.83B, which is 88.36 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 07, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on May 7 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 2.49 percent to $1.19 trillion over the previous day.  In the last 24 hours, the market volume decreased by 12.95 percent to  $38.29 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $2.61 billion, which is 6.81 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.16 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    At 7:40 am on May 7, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD87.75   0.74%
    Bitcoin25,35,999 -0.33%
    Ripple40.1000   0.22%
    Ethereum1,67,500 -2.04%
    Dogecoin6.7800 -1.31%
    WazirX Token13.50-3.57%

     

