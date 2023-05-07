Top cryptocurrency prices on May 7: Cryptocurrencies trade in red, bitcoin hovers around Rs 25 lakh

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.16%, an increase of 0.15% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on May 7 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 2.49 percent to $1.19 trillion over the previous day. In the last 24 hours, the market volume decreased by 12.95 percent to $38.29 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $2.61 billion, which is 6.81 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.16 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 7:40 am on May 7, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):