Top cryptocurrency prices on May 6: Cryptocurrencies trade in green, bitcoin hovers around Rs 25 lakh

The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $3.16 billion, which is 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on May 6 as the global crypto market cap increased by 1.48 percent to $1.22 trillion over the previous day. In the last 24 hours, the market volume increased by 32.13 percent to $43.98 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $3.16 billion, which is 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins was $39.03 billion, which is 88.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.01 percent, a decrease of 0.30 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 7:35 am on May 6, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):