Top cryptocurrency prices on May 6: Cryptocurrencies trade in green, bitcoin hovers around Rs 25 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on May 6 as the global crypto market cap increased by 1.48 percent to $1.22 trillion over the previous day. In the last 24 hours, the market volume increased by 32.13 percent to $43.98 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $3.16 billion, which is 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stablecoins was $39.03 billion, which is 88.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.01 percent, a decrease of 0.30 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
At 7:35 am on May 6, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Tether USD
|87.10
|-0.12%
|Bitcoin
|25,44,700
|0.91%
|Ripple
|40.3499
|0.3%
|Ethereum
|1,71,000
|3.32%
|Dogecoin
|6.8703
|0%
|WazirX Token
|13.85
|-0.35%