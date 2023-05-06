English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on May 6: Cryptocurrencies trade in green, bitcoin hovers around Rs 25 lakh

    May 06, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST
    The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $3.16 billion, which is 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on May 6 as the global crypto market cap increased by 1.48 percent to $1.22 trillion over the previous day.  In the last 24 hours, the market volume increased by 32.13 percent to  $43.98 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $3.16 billion, which is 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins was $39.03 billion, which is 88.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 47.01 percent, a decrease of 0.30 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    At 7:35 am on May 6, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD87.10 -0.12%
    Bitcoin25,44,7000.91%
    Ripple40.34990.3%
    Ethereum1,71,000 3.32%
    Dogecoin6.8703 0%
    WazirX Token13.85-0.35%

     

