    Top cryptocurrency prices on March 23: Market cap declines over 3%; bitcoin down 2%

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 1.38 percent to $68.35 billion.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on March 23 as the global crypto market cap declined 3.26 percent to $1.14 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours  rose 1.38 percent to $68.35 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.15 billion, which is 0 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stable coins was $62.65 billion, which is 91.66 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.06 percent, registering a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 7:30 am on March 23, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD87.800.84%
    Bitcoin24,00,502-2.01%
    Ripple39.4999-6.72%
    Ethereum1,54,499-0.32%
    Dogecoin6.4954-0.7%
    WazirX Token14.40-2.57%

     

    first published: Mar 23, 2023 07:41 am