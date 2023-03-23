Top cryptocurrency prices on March 23: Market cap declines over 3%; bitcoin down 2%

Representative image.

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on March 23 as the global crypto market cap declined 3.26 percent to $1.14 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 1.38 percent to $68.35 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.15 billion, which is 0 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins was $62.65 billion, which is 91.66 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.06 percent, registering a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 7:30 am on March 23, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):