Top Cryptocurrency Prices On August 1: Bitcoin biggest loser, Polkadot biggest gainer

Representational image

Major cryptocurrencies showed a mixed trend early on August 1. The global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 0.79 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.17 billion, which makes a 6.89 per cent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.22 billion, 12.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $67.31 billion, which is 93.28 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price hovered around 19 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.03 percent, a decrease of 0.27 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, has always reigned supreme in the land of digital assets. But now, thanks to an eye-popping surge by Ether, fans of the No 2 token by market value are reviving predictions that it is destined to one day take over the throne.

In crypto parlance, it’s known as the “flippening” - and it’s still likely a ways off, if it happens. Ether’s market value of around $210 billion is less than half the size of Bitcoin’s even after Ether surged 50 percent over the past month. And yet, believers are energised with a fresh optimism as a milestone approaches that they say will increase the chances of it happening - perhaps sooner rather than later. Read more.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 19,01,000 -4.23% Ethereum 1,38,700.0 -0.88% Tether 82.01 0.68% Cardano 42.9916 0.65% Binance Coin 23,899.96 2.31% XRP 31.4500 -1.68% Polkadot 720.00 4.04% Dogecoin 5.6501 -3.41%

As of 7.22 am on August 1, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX ):

Find more blockchain, business and market related stories here