Top cryptocurrency prices on April 17: Market volume drops 20%; Dogecoin, Ether up 1%

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on April 17 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.14 percent to $1.27 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 20.10 percent to  $40.66 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.00 billion, which is 9.84 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.71 percent, a decrease of 0.42 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    The volume of all stable coins is now $36.01 billion, which is 88.56 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume

    Issues related to crypto assets require immediate attention and the response of the G20 has to ensure that they do not lose any potential benefits while protecting economies from harm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

    As of 8:27 am on April 17, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD87.160.12%
    Bitcoin26,08,1000.1%
    Ripple44.0700-0.13%
    Ethereum1,81,500 1.11%
    Dogecoin7.5400 1%
    WazirX Token16.000.5%

     

