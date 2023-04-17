Top cryptocurrency prices on April 17: Market volume drops 20%; Dogecoin, Ether up 1%

Top cryptocurrency prices on April 17

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on April 17 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.14 percent to $1.27 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 20.10 percent to $40.66 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.00 billion, which is 9.84 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins is now $36.01 B, which is 88.56% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.71%, a decrease of 0.42% over the day.

Issues related to crypto assets require immediate attention and the response of the G20 has to ensure that they do not lose any potential benefits while protecting economies from harm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

As of 8:27 am on April 17, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):