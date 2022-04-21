Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

NFT buzz

Cricket NFT platform Rario bags $120 million funding led by Dream Capital

Cricket non-fungible tokens (NFTs) platform Rario has raised $120 million funding led by Dream Capital, the corporate venture and M&A arm of Dream Sports and participation from Alpha Wave Global. The startup also counts Animoca Brands, Presight Capital, and Kingsway Capital among its investors. This marks the first bet by the Dream11 parent in the Web3 space and its largest investment so far. Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain had said at an industry event in January 2022 that they were exploring a foray into the nascent blockchain and NFT market. At the event, Jain had said the entire sports world is now awakening to this opportunity for sports leagues, teams, and players to monetise a virtual asset that "they never even knew they own". Read more here.