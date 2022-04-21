English
    Last Updated : April 21, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today on April 21: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ether inch higher as Dogecoin falls


      The global crypto market cap is $1.93 trillion, a 0.51 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.10 billion, a 13.53 percent increase. Bitcoin's price is currently $41,656.78. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 41.12 percent - an increase of 0.13 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read More here 

    • Policy Central

      US Government Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Miner


      The US government sanctioned a Russian Bitcoin miner, with the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control putting Moscow-based BitRiver on its Specially Designated Nationals list. Ten Russia-based subsidiaries of BitRiver AG, BitRiver’s Switzerland-based holding company, also were added to the list. It’s the first time the US has sanctioned a cryptocurrency mining company. The sanctions are aimed at harming President Vladimir Putin and his allies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read more here.

    • NFT buzz

      Cricket NFT platform Rario bags $120 million funding led by Dream Capital

      Cricket non-fungible tokens (NFTs) platform Rario has raised $120 million funding led by Dream Capital, the corporate venture and M&A arm of Dream Sports and participation from Alpha Wave Global. The startup also counts Animoca Brands, Presight Capital, and Kingsway Capital among its investors. This marks the first bet by the Dream11 parent in the Web3 space and its largest investment so far. Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain had said at an industry event in January 2022 that they were exploring a foray into the nascent blockchain and NFT market. At the event, Jain had said the entire sports world is now awakening to this opportunity for sports leagues, teams, and players to monetise a virtual asset that "they never even knew they own". Read more here.

    tags #bitcoin #Cryptocurrency news #dogecoin vs bitcoin #MC essentials #NFTs

