Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Fed's Powell Again Raises Alarms Over 'Financial Stability' of Crypto Products



Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell recently noted that new forms of digital money, such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, presented risks to the US financial system, Associated Press report said. New rules would be needed to protect customers, he said on a panel organised by the Bank for International Settlements. "Our existing regulatory frameworks were not built with a digital world in mind," he was quoted as saying. "There are potential financial-stability concerns for some products," Powell said. "We don't know how some digital products will behave in times of market stress." The AP added that Powell said cryptocurrencies were being used for money laundering and other illicit activities and that governments ought to work to prevent it, so that products providing value to consumers gain wider adoption. Read more here.

