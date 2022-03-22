Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Ethereum Buzz

Nearly $6 billion in ETH burned as Ethereum 2.0 edges closer



Crypto’s second-largest currency, Ethereum has officially destroyed over 2 million ETH since the mechanism was introduced last August. According to Watch the Burn, a dashboard monitoring the burn mechanism, the network has destroyed a total of 2,000,996 Ethereum since its inception. In the dollar terms, that’s more than $5.82 billion removed from circulation forever. Instead of all the fees paid to execute various operations on Ethereum going to miners, EIP (Ethereum Improvement Protocol)-1559 essentially split these fees into a base fee and tips (the latter of which would go to miners). It is the base fee that is burned, which is another way of saying that that cryptocurrency is destroyed and removed from circulation. Read here.

