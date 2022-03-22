Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 22: BTC continues to slide as ETH, ADA clock gains

The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation rose 0.53 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $1.87 trillion. Trading volumes also jumped 13.96 percent to $89.28 billion during this period.

The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $13.39 billion, around 15 percent of the aggregate 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $74.90 billion, making up 83.90 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

Bitcoin's market dominance was down marginally by 0.41 percent to 41.75 percent and the largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $41,086.15, just above the $40,000-mark on the morning of March 22.

In the rupee terms, Bitcoin dipped 0.69 percent to trade at Rs 32,17,584 while Ethereum rose 1.11 percent to Rs 2,27,244.9

Cardano was up 2.9 percent to trade at Rs 71.11 and Avalanche also jumped 2.74 percent to Rs 6,764.23. Polkadot was up by 0.64 percent to Rs 1,471.64 and Litecoin also slightly rose by about 1.59 percent to Rs 9,153.36 in the last 24 hours. Tether, on the other hand, dipped marginally by 0.04 percent to Rs 78.28

Memecoin SHIB was up 1.23 percent, trading at a meager Rs 0.0018 while Dogecoin fell by 0.24 percent to trade at Rs 9.36. Terra (LUNA) rose 2.91 percent to Rs 7,375.15, while Algorand (ALGO) jumped almost 8.82 percent to Rs 63.32

In other news, Goldman Sachs recently became the first major US bank to have made an over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency transaction. Notably, the Wall Street giant bought an OTC Bitcoin non-deliverable option (NDO) from Galaxy Digital, a New York-based cryptocurrency investment firm, run by billionaire Mike Novogratz.

Essentially, it means that Goldman Sachs bought a contract betting on the future price of Bitcoin—rather than actually buying the digital asset itself.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 32,17,584 -0.69 Ethereum 2,27,244.9 +1.11 Cardano 71.11 +2.9 Tether 78.28 -0.04 Solana 7,020 +1.56 Avalanche 6,764.23 +2.74 Litecoin 9,153.36 +1.59 XRP 66.39 +5.33 Axie 3,974.8 +0.17