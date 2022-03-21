Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Ethereum Buzz

Ethereum Outflows From Exchanges Hit 2022 Peak as ETH Price Surges



More than $500 million worth of Ethereum was withdrawn from cryptocurrency exchanges last week, as traders look to hold on to their crypto in anticipation of bullish price action. This figure represents the highest aggregated exchange withdrawal of ETH since October, per IntoTheBlock. According to the firm, such outflows would be considered a bullish market indicator. “Assets held on exchanges increase if more market participants want to sell than to buy, and if buyers choose to store their assets on exchanges,” it noted. Read here.

