Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 21: BTC, ETH decline drives markets into red

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

    The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation tumbled 1.68 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $1.86 trillion, while trading volumes dipped 5.61 percent to $77.97 billion during this period.

    The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $12.73 billion, around 16.32 percent of the aggregate 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $65.37 billion, making up 83.85 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

    Bitcoin's market dominance was up marginally by 0.01 percent to 42.15 percent and the largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $41,238.56,  breaching the $40,000-mark on the morning of March 21.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin dipped 0.86 percent to trade at Rs 32,31,285 while Ethereum tumbled 1.33 percent to Rs 2,24,505.8

    Cardano was down 0.3 percent to trade at Rs 68.96 and Avalanche dipped 3.32 percent to Rs 6,627.26. Polkadot was down 1.31 percent to Rs 1,466.92 and Litecoin slightly rose about 0.45 percent to Rs 9,060.35 in the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.73 percent to Rs 78.19

    Memecoin SHIB was down 4.19 percent, trading at Rs 0.0017 while Dogecoin fell by 1.79 percent to trade at Rs 9.36. Terra (LUNA) rose 1.34 percent to Rs 7,220, while Algorand (ALGO) dropped 2.15 percent to Rs 58.19

    In other news, Ethereum co-founder  Vitalik Buterin made it to the April cover story of TIME magazine. Trolls were quick to observe that he was a "not quite as good version of Tom Brady", the American football quarterback. Buterin posted a collection of such troll posts recently.

    “My best guess,” the Russian-Canadian Ethereum creator wrote, “was that he was the actor from Mission Impossible.”

    Brady, the legendary American football quarterback responded, thanking Buterin for “everything you've built in the world of crypto, otherwise, @Autograph wouldn't have been possible. Hope I get to meet you someday you’re the [GOAT].

    Buterin thanked Brady for the kind words. Notably, Brady has been a loud and visible advocate for cryptocurrency, investing last year in FTX alongside his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Earlier this year, his sports and entertainment NFT platform Autograph raised $170 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z fund and Kleiner Perkins.

    As of 7:50 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin32,31,285-0.86
    Ethereum2,24,505.8-1.33
    Cardano68.96-0.3
    Tether78.19+0.73
    Solana6,900-2.69
    Avalanche6,627.26-3.32
    Litecoin9,060.35-0.45
    XRP63.01-0.76
    Axie3,908.3-2.2
     
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 08:27 am
