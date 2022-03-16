Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

NFT Centre

NFTs Are Coming to Instagram Says Mark Zuckerberg



Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Instagram’s parent company Meta, confirmed that non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, will be coming to the picture and video sharing app. However, he did not provide a specific date for when NFTs might drop on Instagram. Rumors of the news have been swirling for months, with many predicting users will be able to mint new NFTs on Instagram and share those already in their collection. During his speech, Zuckerberg said he hopes one day that users will be able to mint the clothes of their digital avatars as NFTs, but admitted there is still work to do before that can happen. Read more here.