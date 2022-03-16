Last Updated : March 16, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 16: BTC, ETH and SOL gain as AXS tumbles
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation jumped 3.66 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.80 trillion, while trading volumes rose 10.92 percent to $83.06 billion during this period. The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $14.03 billion, around 16.89 percent of the aggregate 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $69.21 billion, making up 83.32 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. Read more here.
Metaverse Central
American Express Files Trademark Applications for Metaverse and NFT Logos
American Express, the world's second-largest payments processor, has filed seven trademark applications linked to virtual services and its iconic Centurion logo, joining financial peers JP Morgan, Visa, and Mastercard in exploring Web3 applications of its IP.The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filings dated March 9 hint at how American Express may develop its footprint in the metaverse, a future vision of the Internet that could be more immersive by using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets. Read more here.
Crypto Buzz
Governments See Crypto As An ‘Evolving Threat’: Edward Snowden
Governments see crypto as an “evolving threat,” according to whistleblower Edward Snowden, who noted the same in a recent extensive “I think governments correctly perceive an evolving threat to traditional tools which they’ve grown accustomed to," Snowden said, "in terms of an ability to impose regulation upon private lives, and more broadly, private trade." Read here.
NFT Centre
NFTs Are Coming to Instagram Says Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Instagram’s parent company Meta, confirmed that non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, will be coming to the picture and video sharing app. However, he did not provide a specific date for when NFTs might drop on Instagram. Rumors of the news have been swirling for months, with many predicting users will be able to mint new NFTs on Instagram and share those already in their collection. During his speech, Zuckerberg said he hopes one day that users will be able to mint the clothes of their digital avatars as NFTs, but admitted there is still work to do before that can happen. Read more here.