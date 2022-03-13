Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Regulation Central

Limiting Proof-of-Work Crypto Back on the Table as EU Parliament Prepares Virtual Currencies Vote



The latest draft of the European Union's (EU) proposed legislative framework for governing virtual currencies, Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA), still contains a provision that could limit the use of proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. Proof-of-work is the energy-intensive consensus mechanism that underlies popular cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether. The computing process has come under heavy scrutiny from lawmakers in the EU over energy concerns. The EU parliamentarian in charge of the MiCA legislative framework, Stefan Berger, said at the time that the paragraph in question had been removed, but that a final decision had not yet been made. Read more here.

