English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : March 13, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 13: Bitcoin registers marginal gains, Ethereum drops


      Cardano was up 0.7 percent to trade at Rs 63.08 and Avalanche dipped 1.09 percent to Rs 5,690. Polkadot was down 0.59 percent to Rs 1,435.42 and Litecoin dipped 0.61 percent to Rs 8,447.95 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0.04 percent to Rs 79.16. Read more here.

    • Regulation Central

      Limiting Proof-of-Work Crypto Back on the Table as EU Parliament Prepares Virtual Currencies Vote


      The latest draft of the European Union's (EU) proposed legislative framework for governing virtual currencies, Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA), still contains a provision that could limit the use of proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. Proof-of-work is the energy-intensive consensus mechanism that underlies popular cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether. The computing process has come under heavy scrutiny from lawmakers in the EU over energy concerns. The EU parliamentarian in charge of the MiCA legislative framework, Stefan Berger, said at the time that the paragraph in question had been removed, but that a final decision had not yet been made. Read more here.

    • Stablecoin Buzz

      Ukraine Asks Tether to Halt All Transactions With Russians; Tether Demurs


      Appealing directly to both stablecoin issuer Tether and Chief Technology Officer Paolo Arduino via Twitter, Ukraine Vice-Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged the company to stop all dealings with Russians.
      While not responding directly to Fedorov, the company said: "Tether conducts constant market monitoring to ensure that there are no irregular movements or measures that might be in contravention of international sanctions." Read here.

    • Crypto Centre

      Treasury Department Issues Guidance on Using Crypto to Evade Sanctions


      The US Treasury Department issued guidance on Friday spelling out how cryptocurrency should not be used to circumvent economic sanctions imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. In an FAQ on whether Russia-related sanctions extend to virtual currency, the Department wrote: “US persons, including virtual currency exchanges, virtual wallet hosts, and other service providers, such as those that provide nested services for foreign exchanges, are generally prohibited from engaging in or facilitating prohibited transactions, including virtual currency transactions in which blocked persons have an interest.” Read more here.

    tags #bitcoin. cryptocurrency #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #Russia Ukraine #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Tether

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.