Last Updated : March 12, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 12: Bitcoin and Ethereum clock gains
The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation jumped 1.55 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.75 trillion while trading volumes fell 10.12 percent to $79.82 billion during the period. The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $13.23 billion, around 16.58 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $67.60 billion, making up 84.70 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. Read more here.
Regulation Central
Financial Regulator Orders Shut Down of All Bitcoin ATMs in UK
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has told crypto ATM operators to shut down their machines or face enforcement action, per a statement released today. The FCA added that cryptocurrency ATMs that offer crypto exchange services must be registered with the FCA, and also must comply with the UK’s Money Laundering Regulations.“None of the crypto asset firms registered with us have been approved to offer crypto ATM services, meaning that any of them operating in the UK are doing so illegally and consumers should not be using them,” the FCA said. Read more here.
Crypto Buzz
US Authorities Seize $28M in Crypto Related to NetWalker Ransomware
Over $28 million worth of cryptocurrency has been seized in connection with a former Canadian government employee, Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins, being extradited to the United States on charges relating to Netwalker ransomware. According to the Department of Justice (DoJ), Vachon-Desjardins has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and wire fraud, intentional damage to a protected computer, and transmitting a demand in relation to damaging a protected computer arising from his alleged participation in Netwalker—a sophisticated form of ransomware. The indictment, cited by the DoJ, also alleges the United States intends to forfeit over $27 million of the $28 million seized, allegedly traceable to proceeds of the offenses. Read here.
NFT Center
Andreessen, Alexis Ohanian Back $30M Crypto Fund—That Only Invests in NFTs
Just when the traditional finance world was beginning to get used to the idea of a “crypto fund,” now it’ll need to contend with million-dollar funds for JPEGs. The latest is Curated, a $30 million fund that plans to invest exclusively in NFTs and is backed by some of the biggest names in the crypto and Web3 investment space, including Andreessen Horowitz’s Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, as well as Reddit and Seven Seven Six Ventures founder Alexis Ohanian. Read more here.