Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Financial Regulator Orders Shut Down of All Bitcoin ATMs in UK



The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has told crypto ATM operators to shut down their machines or face enforcement action, per a statement released today. The FCA added that cryptocurrency ATMs that offer crypto exchange services must be registered with the FCA, and also must comply with the UK’s Money Laundering Regulations.“None of the crypto asset firms registered with us have been approved to offer crypto ATM services, meaning that any of them operating in the UK are doing so illegally and consumers should not be using them,” the FCA said. Read more here.

