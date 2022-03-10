Last Updated : March 10, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, and tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 10: BTC, ETH, ADA clock up marginal gains
Bitcoin's market dominance was up 0.86 percent to 43.17 percent and the currency was trading at $41,428.48 on the morning of March 10. In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 4.27 percent to trade at Rs 32,36,608 while Ethereum jumped about 1.69 percent to Rs 2,11,117.8. Cardano was up 1.25 percent to Rs 65.12 and Avalanche jumped 1.52 percent to Rs 6,053.005. Polkadot was up 0.82 percent to Rs 1,379.18 and Litecoin rose 1.82 percent to Rs 8,294.87 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0.49 percent to Rs 78.95. Read more here.
Policy Central
Biden's Executive Order on Digital Assets Splits Crypto Industry and Bitcoin Idealists
President Biden recently signed the much-awaited Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. The stated purposes of the order are to find ways to mitigate risks to both individual consumers and the global financial system, while also preventing crypto's "misuse" for criminal activities, all while cementing the United States' role as a leader in technological innovation so Americans who are "underserved by the traditional banking system" can gain more financial access.
The bill gives an alphabet soup of agencies three to seven months to report back to the president on a variety of issues. Intelligence, State Department and Treasury officials have 90 days, for instance, to return a strategy for limiting cryptocurrency's use in illicit and terrorist financing. The SEC, FTC, CFTC, and other government banking bodies will have 180 days to produce a report recommending consumer protection issues. But how has the cryptocurrency ecosystem reacted to this? Read more here.
Regulation Buzz
'Crypto Is Helping' Ukraine Amid Russia's Invasion, Says Deputy Minister
Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Alex Bornyakov noted that cryptocurrencies are helping Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion. “In a situation like this where the national bank is not really operating, crypto is helping to perform fast transfers, to make it very quick and get results almost immediately,” Bornyakov said in a recent call. Bornyakov qualified his claim by adding that he doesn’t believe crypto donations are playing a “major part” in Ukraine’s wider economy, but also said that the role of cryptocurrencies is “essential in this conflict, in terms of helping our army.” The deputy minister also said that the total amount of cryptocurrency donations made to Ukraine is now “close to $100 million.” Read here.
Metaverse Central
Slim Jim Trademark Filings Reveal Metaverse Plans
Meat stick manufacturer Slim Jim is bringing its meaty treats to the metaverse with plans to launch NFTs and its own virtual environment, according to a trio of recent trademark filings. The trademarks, filed under “Slim Jim,” “Meataverse” and “Long Boi Gang,” outline plans for the company to offer “services featuring virtual goods, virtual food products, and non-fungible tokens,” along with “providing a metaverse for people to browse, accumulate, buy, sell and trade virtual food products.” Slim Jim’s first foray into the cryptosphere came in April when its Twitter account posted dogecoin (DOGE) memes on its way to victory in Adweek’s March Madness-themed brand competition. Read more here.