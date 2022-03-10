Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Policy Central

Biden's Executive Order on Digital Assets Splits Crypto Industry and Bitcoin Idealists



President Biden recently signed the much-awaited Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. The stated purposes of the order are to find ways to mitigate risks to both individual consumers and the global financial system, while also preventing crypto's "misuse" for criminal activities, all while cementing the United States' role as a leader in technological innovation so Americans who are "underserved by the traditional banking system" can gain more financial access.

The bill gives an alphabet soup of agencies three to seven months to report back to the president on a variety of issues. Intelligence, State Department and Treasury officials have 90 days, for instance, to return a strategy for limiting cryptocurrency's use in illicit and terrorist financing. The SEC, FTC, CFTC, and other government banking bodies will have 180 days to produce a report recommending consumer protection issues. But how has the cryptocurrency ecosystem reacted to this? Read more here.

