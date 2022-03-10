English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 10: BTC, ETH, ADA clock up marginal gains

    Cardano was up 1.25 percent to Rs 65.12 and Avalanche jumped 1.52 percent to Rs 6,053.005. Polkadot was up 0.82 percent to Rs 1,379.18 and Litecoin rose 1.82 percent to Rs 8,294.87 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0.49 percent to Rs 78.95

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST
    Bitcoin (Representative image)

    Bitcoin (Representative image)

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 3.77 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.82 trillion while trading volumes rose 20.99 percent to $94.86 billion during the period.

    The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $17.08 billion, around 18.01 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $79.68 billion, making up 84 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

    Bitcoin's market dominance was up 0.86 percent to 43.17 percent and the currency was trading at $41,428.48 on the morning of March 10.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 4.27 percent to trade at Rs 32,36,608 while Ethereum jumped about 1.69 percent to Rs 2,11,117.8

    Cardano was up 1.25 percent to Rs 65.12 and Avalanche jumped 1.52 percent to Rs 6,053.005. Polkadot was up 0.82 percent to Rs 1,379.18 and Litecoin rose 1.82 percent to Rs 8,294.87 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0.49 percent to Rs 78.95

    Close

    Related stories

    Memecoin SHIB rose 0.33 percent, while Dogecoin was down by 0.25 percent to trade at Rs 9.38. Terra (LUNA) rose 7.29 percent to Rs 7,620.01

    In other news, US President Biden signed the much-awaited Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. Notably, this  is the first "whole-of-government" approach to regulating the cryptocurrency industry at a global level, and it aims to target a plethora of issues within the crypto space, including consumer protection, illicit finance, financial inclusion, and "responsible development."

    Crucially, the executive order does not itself introduce new regulations or provide regulatory agencies with the administration’s position on what regulations, specifically, they ought to adopt. Rather, the order asks for federal agencies, such as the Federal Trade Commission, the SEC, and the CFTC, to coordinate their efforts with respect to their oversight of the crypto industry. It also calls for the Treasury Department to “produce a report on the future of money and payment systems.”

    The crypto executive order is broken down into 10 sections: policy, objectives, coordination, central bank digital currencies, consumer protection, financial stability, actions to address illicit finance in digital assets, international cooperation, definitions, and finally, general provisions.

    As of 7:30 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin32,36,608+4.27
    Ethereum2,11,117.8+1.69
    Cardano65.12+1.25
    Tether78.95-0.49
    Solana6,806.09+2.4
    Avalanche6,053.005+1.52
    Litecoin8,008.73+1.74
    XRP59.85+3.68
    Axie3,751.36+1.39
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin. cryptocurrency #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrency market #Ethereum #Joe Biden #Solana
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 07:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.