Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

DeFi Buzz

Bitcoin Slides 6 percent Overnight, Back Under $40k



Prices for dozens of tokens are plunging on the news that prolific developer Andre Cronje is calling it quits – including prices for many that only have tenuous links to the DeFi maven. Frequent collaborator Anton Nell announced on Twitter that he and Cronje were “closing the chapter” on developing in decentralized finance. Many observers assumed such an announcement was imminent, as Cronje deleted his Twitter account and updated his Linkedin to reflect that he was no longer an advisor to the Fantom Foundation last week. Despite the warning signs, the market has reacted violently to the news. The recently released Solidly, a hybrid automated market maker (AMM), has tumbled as much as 75 percent on the day. Likewise, automation platform Keep3r is likewise down 25 percent, and lending platform Iron Bank is down 50 percent – all founded by Cronje. Read here.

