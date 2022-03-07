Last Updated : March 07, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, and tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin rises marginally as ethereum, tether decline
The global crypto market cap was at $1.70 trillion on March 7, a 3.96 percent decrease over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stood at $70.06 billion, up 31.43 percent. Bitcoin is priced at $37,933.23 and its dominance is 42.29 percent, an increase of 0.11 percent over the previous day. Read more here.
Blockchain Central
Terra Is Now DeFi's Network of Choice After Ethereum
Terra, the fast-growing DeFi tool kit built on Cosmos, is now officially the second-largest ecosystem in decentralized finance.
According to data pulled from DeFi Llama, Terra currently boasts a total value locked (TVL) of just over $23 billion, marking an all-time high in U.S. dollar terms. This is roughly twice as much as runners-up BNB Chain (formerly Binance Smart Chain) and Fantom. The king chain, Ethereum, still dominates 54 percent of the entire DeFi market, commanding $111 billion. Read more here.
DeFi Buzz
Bitcoin Slides 6 percent Overnight, Back Under $40k
Prices for dozens of tokens are plunging on the news that prolific developer Andre Cronje is calling it quits – including prices for many that only have tenuous links to the DeFi maven. Frequent collaborator Anton Nell announced on Twitter that he and Cronje were “closing the chapter” on developing in decentralized finance. Many observers assumed such an announcement was imminent, as Cronje deleted his Twitter account and updated his Linkedin to reflect that he was no longer an advisor to the Fantom Foundation last week. Despite the warning signs, the market has reacted violently to the news. The recently released Solidly, a hybrid automated market maker (AMM), has tumbled as much as 75 percent on the day. Likewise, automation platform Keep3r is likewise down 25 percent, and lending platform Iron Bank is down 50 percent – all founded by Cronje. Read here.
NFT Mania
Dolphin Entertainment to Produce TV Shows, Games, Music With Flower Girls Ethereum NFTs
Children’s film and television company Dolphin Entertainment is partnering with the Ethereum NFT collection The Flower Girls to make scripted and unscripted television series, books, games, music, events, and merchandise inspired by the NFT collection. Flower Girls is designed by female artist Varvara Alay—each NFT signifies ownership over a renaissance-style portrait of a young woman. A number of celebrities have been revealed as holders of the project, from World of Women NFT fans like Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria to other A-list actors like Brie Larson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and America Ferrara. Rapper Snoop Dogg and Veefriends creator Gary Vaynerchuk are also holders of Flower Girl NFTs. Read more here.