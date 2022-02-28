Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum dip marginally as Tether, Cardano inch upwards



The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 1.35 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.72 trillion, while trading volumes jumped 19.71 percent to $81.67 billion during the same period. Over the last 24 hours, the total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $12.59 billion, constituting around 15.42 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $66.78 billion, around 81.77 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. Read more here.

