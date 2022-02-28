Last Updated : February 28, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum dip marginally as Tether, Cardano inch upwards
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 1.35 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.72 trillion, while trading volumes jumped 19.71 percent to $81.67 billion during the same period. Over the last 24 hours, the total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $12.59 billion, constituting around 15.42 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $66.78 billion, around 81.77 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. Read more here.
Blockchain Central
Blockchain-Based Storage App ArDrive Raises $17.2 Million
ArDrive, a blockchain-based permanent storage application, has raised a tidy $17.2 million in a seed round of 13 investors led by Arweave Team, Blockchain Capital, and Sino Global Capital. ArDrive currently houses over 6 million files from across the globe, including text, articles, photos, and videos. While many users trust services like Dropbox or Google Drive to steward their data—services potentially susceptible to data leaks—ArDrive allows users to maintain ownership and control of their data on the Arweave blockchain. Read more here.
Crypto Buzz
New DAO Raises $3 Million in ETH for Ukrainian Army
A decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has been formed to raise money for Ukrainian soldiers facing down the Russian army. UkraineDAO, a fundraising effort coordinated by members of the investment group PleasrDAO, the NFT studio Trippy Labs, and the Russian art collective Pussy Riot, has already raised over $3 million in Ethereum-based tokens. Read here.
NFT Central
$70 Million Later, Pixelmon's Founder Calls Artwork Reveal 'a Horrible Mistake'
After much anticipation and a $70 million mint, the artwork revealed for the Ethereum NFT gaming project Pixelmon is getting crushed on social media. Syber, Pixelmon's founder, called the reveal “unacceptable,” but said the project’s development would continue. (NFTs are unique blockchain tokens that signify one’s ownership over a digital asset. In the case of Pixelmon, each NFT signifies ownership over an in-game asset.) Read more here.