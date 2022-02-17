Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Mining Mania

Russian Ministry Pushes To Legalise Bitcoin Mining In Some Areas



Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development recently introduced a proposal to explicitly legalise and tax Bitcoin mining in regions with an electricity surplus. It says Bitcoin mining, which exists in something of a legal grey area, should be recognised as a form of “commercial activity” and taxed once coins are converted into rubles. As reported by local news agency Izvestia, the proposal is designed such that the country can benefit from mining while not overwhelming its electrical grid in vulnerable areas—a problem faced by other countries, including Iran and Kazakhstan. This will be accomplished by confining mining to reliable grids and setting electricity-use limits on individual miners, said the ministry. Read more here.