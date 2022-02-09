MARKET NEWS

    Last Updated : February 09, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin rises as Ethereum, Cardano and Solana decline


      In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 0.04 percent to trade at Rs 34,62,615, while Ethereum dipped 0.84 percent to Rs 2,45,582.Cardano declined 5.49 percent to Rs 92.80 and Avalanche rose 4.77 percent to Rs 6,872.5. Polkadot fell 3.86 percent to Rs 1,703.16 and Litecoin was down 2.42 percent to Rs 10,538.65 in the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.4 percent to Rs 78.8. Memecoin SHIB declined 5.58 percent, while Dogecoin tumbled 3.71 percent to trade at Rs 12.41. Terra (LUNA) fell 3.65 percent to Rs 4,500. Read more here.

    • DeFi Buzz

      DeFi Project Aave Launches Decentralised Social Media Platform on Polygon


      Decentralised finance (DeFi) platform Aave has announced the launch of Lens Protocol, a decentralised social media platform built on the Polygon blockchain. Named after lens culinaris, a plant that has a symbiotic relationship with soil bacteria, the open-source "Web3, smart contracts-based social graph" is based on an ecosystem of dynamic non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Users create NFT-based profiles that "contain the history of all posts, mirrors, comments, and other content you generate", while the content and follows on the platform are similarly represented by NFTs. Read more here.

    • NFT Buzz

      UN to Mark International Women's Day With Boss Beauties Ethereum NFTs


      The women-focused Ethereum NFT collection Boss Beauties is debuting a one-of-one collection called Boss Beauty Role Models in New York City on March 8—International Women’s Day—that will become the first complete NFT collection ever shown at UN headquarters. The original Boss Beauties NFT collection of 10,000 assets has a current floor price—or minimum “Buy Now” price—on OpenSea of 2.3 Ethereum—roughly $7,000 per asset. The project, launched in September, ranks 123rd on OpenSea’s top NFT collections of all time, based on secondary volume trading sales. Read here.

    • Regulatory Central

      Lawmaker Takes Aim at Puerto Rico as Crypto Tax Haven


      Brooklyn lawmaker Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) recently highlighted that the unincorporated American territory and the Caribbean islands of Puerto Rico have become a haven for rich crypto speculators from the mainland—and asked a Treasury Department official if Congress could help "go after crypto investors trying to use Puerto Rico as a tax shelter". Velazquez's comments came during a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee, which was examining the broader topic of stablecoins. Read more here.

    tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #NFT #United Nations

