Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

DeFi Project Aave Launches Decentralised Social Media Platform on Polygon



Decentralised finance (DeFi) platform Aave has announced the launch of Lens Protocol, a decentralised social media platform built on the Polygon blockchain. Named after lens culinaris, a plant that has a symbiotic relationship with soil bacteria, the open-source "Web3, smart contracts-based social graph" is based on an ecosystem of dynamic non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Users create NFT-based profiles that "contain the history of all posts, mirrors, comments, and other content you generate", while the content and follows on the platform are similarly represented by NFTs. Read more here.

