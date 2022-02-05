MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : February 05, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump 9% each


      The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose to $1.87 trillion over the last 24 hours from $1.70 trillion, while the trading volumes climbed to $90.36 billion from $68.72 billion on February 4. Read more here.

    • International Buzz

      MicroStrategy buys additional Bitcoin worth $25 million


      MicroStrategy, a US-based business-intelligence software company, has bought additional Bitcoin worth $25 million (roughly Rs 187 crore) in cash during the recent crash. The company is the biggest corporate investor of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value. Read more here.

    • Crypto Buzz

      Ukraine bullish on cryptocurrency


      Ukraine has seen a remarkable growth in the decentralised finance market given a dearth of investment opportunities in the country apart from real estate. The country boasts of crypto transactions worth $150 million on a daily basis. Read here.

    • Blockchain Central

      Indian couple has  ‘blockchain wedding’

      Pune residents Shruti Nair and Anil Narasipuram got married in blockchain technology through an ‘Ethereum smart contract’. “We won’t make any big promises, but we will do everything we can to make this work," said one of the vows of the couple. Read more here.

    tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #MicroStrategy #NFT

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.