Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

Gucci to Begin Accepting Bitcoin in Some Stores

Iconic fashion brand Gucci will begin accepting cryptocurrency in some of its U.S. locations later this month, with plans to roll out the program to other North American stores this summer. According to Vogue Business, in-store payments will be made using a QR code that customers can scan with their crypto wallet, sent by Gucci via email. The stores will accept various digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. The first locations to accept crypto are Wooster Street in New York, Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, Miami Design District, Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, and The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas. Other high-end brands—most recently, Off-White—have already begun accepting crypto. Read more here.