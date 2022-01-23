Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFT, DeFi and more

Massive Crypto Sell-off

Markets wipe off $1 trillion since November 2021





The year 2022 till now hasn't been particularly kind to the cryptocurrency market. Since the start of this year, Bitcoin has been down 16 percent and Ethereum has tumbled 22 percent. And this southward trajectory continued for Bitcoin and other coins yesterday as well, when Bitcoin slumped to its lowest levels in the last 5 months, presently trading at $35,017.4. This is a 40 percent fall for Bitcoin from its all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021. This fall, coupled with the decline in other cryptocurrencies, has resulted in almost $1 trillion being erased from the market. The second dominant crypto Ethereum is not faring well either, currently trading at $2,451.47. Read more here.