Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, Ethereum, NFTs and more

OpenSea refunds $1.8 million in Ethereum to users who lost NFTs from 'inactive listing' exploit



OpenSea has now reimbursed 750 Ethereum, about $1.8 million, to users who accidentally sold valuable NFTs at well below their going market rate through an exploit involving “inactive listings.” Recently, several users of the leading NFT› marketplace had complained that their blue chip NFTs, such as those belonging to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, had been purchased at old, cheap listing prices. These listings were never canceled on the blockchain, even though the user interface on OpenSea suggested that they had been. Read more here.

