    Last Updated : January 29, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, Ethereum, NFTs and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets continue to swim in green as Bitcoin, Ethereum rise marginally


      The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 3.07 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.70 trillion while the trading volume over the same period fell by 7.83 percent to $81.35 billion. While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 0.01 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $11.39 billion, stablecoins made up 99.99 percent at $81.34 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.31 percent to 41.80 percent and was trading at $37,614.26 today morning. Read more here.

    • NFT Buzz

      OpenSea refunds $1.8 million in Ethereum to users who lost NFTs from 'inactive listing' exploit


      OpenSea has now reimbursed 750 Ethereum, about $1.8 million, to users who accidentally sold valuable NFTs at well below their going market rate through an exploit involving “inactive listings.” Recently, several users of the leading NFT› marketplace had complained that their blue chip NFTs, such as those belonging to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, had been purchased at old, cheap listing prices. These listings were never canceled on the blockchain, even though the user interface on OpenSea suggested that they had been. Read more here.

    • Corporate Buzz

      Valereum buys Gibraltar Stock Exchange to create crypto hub


      Blockchain company Valereum has said that it would buy 90 percent of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) to create the world's first bourse where shares and cryptoassets can be traded. Valereum, listed on London's Aquis Exchange, said it will need approval from Gibraltar regulators to allow listed instruments on the GSX access to a regulated pool of crypto capital. It gave no price for the transaction. Read more here.

    • International Buzz

      IMF urges El Salvador to scale back its Bitcoin push


      The International Monetary Fund has said that El Salvador should dissolve the $150 million trust fund it created when it made the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender and return any of those unused funds to its treasury. The recommendation was part of the international lenders report on El Salvadors economy and went beyond its statement earlier this week urging El Salvador to drop Bitcoin as legal tender. The trust fund was intended to allow the automatic conversion of Bitcoin to US dollars El Salvadors other currency to encourage people wary of adopting the highly-volatile digital currency.

