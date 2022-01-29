Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets continue to swim in green as Bitcoin, Ethereum rise marginally

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 3.07 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.70 trillion while the trading volume over the same period fell by 7.83 percent to $81.35 billion.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 0.01 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $11.39 billion, stablecoins made up 99.99 percent at $81.34 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.31 percent to 41.80 percent and was trading at $37,614.26 today morning.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 0.6 percent to trade at Rs 29,97,340, while Ethereum increased 3.64 percent to Rs 2,02,994

Cardano rose 0.43 percent to Rs 83.86 and Avalanche rose 2.52 percent to Rs 5,352.35. Polkadot rose 0.14 percent to Rs 1,453.1 and Litecoin rose 1.23 percent to Rs 8,776.11 over the last 24 hours. Tether fell 0.79 percent to Rs 80.07.

Memecoin SHIB increased 1.31 percent while Dogecoin fell 0.4 percent to trade at Rs 11.33. Terra (LUNA) also fell by 6.95 percent to Rs 4,103.

OpenSea has now reimbursed 750 Ethereum or about $1.8 million, to users who accidentally sold valuable NFTs at well below their going market rate through an exploit involving “inactive listings.”

This comes in the wake of several users of the leading NFT marketplace complaining that their blue-chip NFTs, such as those belonging to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, had been purchased at old, cheap listing prices. These listings were never cancelled on the blockchain, even though the user interface on OpenSea suggested that they had been, which led to the subsequent value exploit.

Payment giant Visa stated that its customers made $2.5 billion in payments using its crypto-linked cards during the first fiscal quarter of 2022. This is over 70% of all crypto-card volume throughout fiscal 2021, signalling increased adoption of digital asset payments.

Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu expressed optimism over the development in an interview with CNBC. “To us, this signals that consumers see the utility in having a Visa card linked to an account at a crypto platform,” he said, citing an instant and seamless ability to manage purchases and fund payments.

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has teamed up with the Lebron James Family Foundation to bring Web3 education to the star athlete’s hometown of Akron, Ohio. The multi-year deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, means that Crypto.com will not only financially support the foundation’s I PROMISE program, it will also develop Web3-specific content for students who want to get a head start on the nascent blockchain industry.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 29,97,340 +0.6 Ethereum 2,02,994 +3.64 Cardano 83.86 +0.43 Tether 80.07 -0.79 Solana 7,352 +0.29 Avalanche 5,352.35 +2.52 Litecoin 8,776.11 +1.23 XRP 48.82 -0.47 Axie 3,779.95 -1.15