Top cryptocurrency news on October 10: OpenSea's CFO exits, Bitcoin in green, and more

Big Story

NFT platform OpenSea’s CFO exits role in another crypto shake-up





The crypto management carousel just keeps on spinning. The latest in a spate of C-suite departures in the sector comes from nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea, where Brian Roberts has exited from the role of chief financial officer after less than a year in the job. Roberts, who joined the NFT platform in December after seven years at ride-sharing firm Lyft Inc., said in a LinkedIn post he’ll be an adviser to OpenSea. “I remain incredibly bullish on web3 and especially OpenSea,” Roberts said in the post. Web3 is a vision of a decentralized internet built around blockchains. The digital-asset sector has shed $2 trillion in value since a November 2021 peak, crushed by tightening monetary policy and blowups at crypto firms. Read details here