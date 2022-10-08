Top cryptocurrency news on October 08: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, $100 million Binance Coin stolen in hack & more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trading around Rs 16 lakh



Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 8 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.19 percent to $947.14 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.30 billion, which makes a 8.47 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.12 billion, which is 5.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $47.54 billion, which is 90.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.62 percent, a decrease of 0.40 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap. Read full here

