Top cryptocurrency news on November 30: MakerDAO seeks approval to increase interest rate on dai deposits, Ukraine mulls CBDC for crypto trading and more

Crypto & Politics

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says he secretly donated as much money to Republicans as Democrats



Reeling from scathing criticism over his massive donations to the Democrats, the disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has claimed he made “dark donations” to the Republicans as well which are not publicly known. In a phone call with Tiff Fong – a crypto investor-turned-whistleblower, Bankman-Fried also claimed that most journalists are "secretly liberal" and that he "didn't want to have that fight" as to why he tried to make these payments covertly. Asked to explain why he prioritized withdrawals in the Bahamas, the founder said, “I gave [the Bahamian government] a one-day heads-up that we were going to do it. They didn't say yes or no. They didn't respond, and then we did it. The reason I did it was it was critical to the exchange being able to have a future.” Full story here.

