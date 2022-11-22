Top cryptocurrency news on November 22: All that’s new with FTX, 50% Bitcoin address in loss, crypto token an ‘extreme risk’, and more

Crash and burn

Currently, more than 50% of Bitcoin addresses are at a loss



For the first time since the start of the coronavirus-induced crash in March 2020, the majority of addresses holding Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency, are currently losing money. Data supplied by blockchain analytics company IntoTheBlock shows that 24.56 million of the total 47.85 million addresses have investments that are below the purchase price or a little over 51 percent of all addresses. About 45 percent of them are profitable, or have unrealized gains, while the remaining investors are basically at breakeven. Out-of-the-money addresses are those that purchased coins on average at a greater price than the current market price of bitcoin, which is $16,067, according to IntoTheBlock. Read more here

