Top Cryptocurrency News on June 9: Former CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert joins Circle; Commonwealth Bank Takes Charge & more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin Brushes $28K as XRP Skyrockets



Bitcoin experienced marginal gains amidst a booming altcoin market, briefly touching the $28,000 mark before nosediving below $27,000. Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, soared past $1,900 during the week but is currently trading around $1,844.

Ripple’s XRP stole the show in the cryptocurrency market last week with a stellar 11 percent surge. The rally came on the heels of encouraging updates concerning its ongoing legal tussle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a notable spike in its active user base.

On the other hand, Solana (SOL) started the year with a bang but lost momentum in recent times. However, the last seven days have been positive for SOL with a 4 percent uptick as market participants speculate on its ability to break the $24 barrier. Currently floating just under $20, SOL requires a 12 percent jump to shatter this resistance. Signalling robust growth, Solana’s 24-hour trading volume shot up by 59 percent, reaching $303 million, a significant leap from its earlier averages.

In the equity realm, Coinbase, the prominent cryptocurrency exchange, saw its shares rebound by 3.1 percent, closing at $54.90 on Thursday. This came amidst a turbulent week for the exchange, characterized by the lawsuit slapped on it by the US SEC. Although the stock tumbled to $52.14 around 10 a.m. ET, it embarked on a steady climb for the remainder of the day, as per data from TradingView.

