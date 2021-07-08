MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 08, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 8: Major stories on Bitcoin, exchanges and crypto-linked cards

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Bitcoin, Ether trade in red

    Crypto-linked card usage tops $1 billion in the first half of 2021, says report

    WazirX, CoinSwitch experience heavy bear markets

  • Rare diamond to be auctioned for $15 million in exchange for Bitcoin, Ether

    New York-based auction house Sotheby has announced that it will accept payment in Bitcoin or Ether for its upcoming sale of 101.38-carat pear-shaped flawless diamond. The rare pear-shaped diamond that is expected to fetch up to $15 million (roughly Rs. 111.17 crores) can be bought at auction on July 9.

