Top cryptocurrency news on July 8: Major stories on Bitcoin, exchanges and crypto-linked cards

Rare diamond to be auctioned for $15 million in exchange for Bitcoin, Ether

New York-based auction house Sotheby has announced that it will accept payment in Bitcoin or Ether for its upcoming sale of 101.38-carat pear-shaped flawless diamond. The rare pear-shaped diamond that is expected to fetch up to $15 million (roughly Rs. 111.17 crores) can be bought at auction on July 9.