Crypto-linked card usage tops $1 billion in the first half of this year, says report

More than $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency was spent by consumers globally on goods and services via crypto-linked cards in the first six months of 2021, says payments company Visa.

According to the firm's estimates, only a fraction of this amount was done in the same periods last year and in 2019. Visa did not release any figures, as per a CNBC report.

"We are doing a lot to create an ecosystem that makes crypto currency more usable and more like any other currency,” Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu's told the news outlet on July 7.

As per Prabhu, people are looking at different ways to use cryptocurrencies for things they would pay for using normal currency. "There are lots of issues in terms of volatility, etc. But that’s up to the owners of cryptocurrencies to manage and track," he added.

Visa isn't the first firm to point towards cryptocurrency's steady proliferation among consumers.

Its rival Mastercard, found in a study that about 93 percent of North American consumers planned to use cryptocurrency or other emerging payment technology, such as biometrics, contactless, or QR code systems, in the next year.

"We see a lot of volume on our [network] of people buying cryptocurrencies at these various regulated exchanges and as far as we can see that trend continues,” Prabhu was quoted as saying.

Visa also said that it will include the FTX cryptocurrency platform, founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried into its Fintech Fast Track programme, which includes making cryptos smarter for consumer and business spending as one of its aims.

The payments firm, however, does not have any near term plans to add any cryptocurrency to its balance sheet, as per its CFO, the report said.

In April Coinbase is the first company devoted entirely to cryptocurrency to enter the US stock exchange with its debut on Nasdaq. While Bitcoin's popularity was the main reason behind its success, the cryptocurrency has since then seen a major dip in its value.