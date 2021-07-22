Top cryptocurrency news on July 22: Major stories on Bitcoin, Tesla and Elon Musk's holdings

Market Crash

Cryptocurrency market loses nearly $100 billion

The cryptocurrency market lost around $98 billion after Bitcoin plunged to below $30,000 for the first time in four weeks. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation declined to $1.2 trillion, a fall of over percent in the past 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap shows. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was trading at slightly above $29,600, over 6 percent lower than the previous day. Read more here.