Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 22: Bitcoin back above $30,000

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Major cryptocurrencies have recovered and are trading in the green, with bitcoin climbing back to above $30,000.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.30 trillion, a increase of 8.58 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at around $32,000, more than 7 percent higher in the past 24 hours.

On July 21, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owns ethereum, causing a spike in the price of the cryptocurrency.

The price of ethereum rose around 12 percent following Musk's comment.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $32,054.97 7.83% -2.39% $601,445,863,692 $28,248,168,725 18,762,950 BTC Ethereum $1,985.49 12.12% -1.38% $232,148,373,628 $21,861,307,647 116,788,632 ETH Tether $1.00 0.04% 0.06% $61,926,301,995 $58,646,448,229 61,897,032,357 USDT Binance Coin $290.06 9.75% -6.42% $48,809,843,851 $2,015,462,670 168,137,036 BNB Cardano $1.16 10.81% -8.53% $37,259,732,568 $2,107,379,329 32,041,069,499 ADA USD Coin $1.00 0.02% 0.06% $26,896,523,994 $2,703,189,026 26,883,209,328 USDC XRP $0.57 8.00% -8.58% $26,204,938,011 $2,635,841,144 46,265,302,471 XRP Dogecoin $0.19 10.35% -4.93% $24,665,467,758 $4,568,760,397 130,538,065,196 DOGE Polkadot $11.93 9.36% -13.95% $11,658,684,086 $1,230,973,622 977,359,279 DOT Binance USD $1.00 0.01% 0.03% $11,347,444,822 $4,710,219,733 11,341,908,576 BUSD