Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 22: Bitcoin back above $30,000

Cryptocurrency Prices on July 22: Bitcoin is trading at around $32,000, more than 7 percent higher in the past 24 hours

Moneycontrol News
July 22, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Major cryptocurrencies have recovered and are trading in the green, with bitcoin climbing back to above $30,000.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.30 trillion, a increase of 8.58 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at around $32,000, more than 7 percent higher in the past 24 hours.

On July 21, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owns ethereum, causing a spike in the price of the cryptocurrency.

The price of ethereum rose around 12 percent following Musk's comment.

As of 7.20 am IST on July 22, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$32,054.977.83%-2.39%$601,445,863,692$28,248,168,72518,762,950 BTC
Ethereum$1,985.4912.12%-1.38%$232,148,373,628$21,861,307,647116,788,632 ETH
Tether$1.000.04%0.06%$61,926,301,995$58,646,448,22961,897,032,357 USDT
Binance Coin$290.069.75%-6.42%$48,809,843,851$2,015,462,670168,137,036 BNB
Cardano$1.1610.81%-8.53%$37,259,732,568$2,107,379,32932,041,069,499 ADA
USD Coin$1.000.02%0.06%$26,896,523,994$2,703,189,02626,883,209,328 USDC
XRP$0.578.00%-8.58%$26,204,938,011$2,635,841,14446,265,302,471 XRP
Dogecoin$0.1910.35%-4.93%$24,665,467,758$4,568,760,397130,538,065,196 DOGE
Polkadot$11.939.36%-13.95%$11,658,684,086$1,230,973,622977,359,279 DOT
Binance USD$1.000.01%0.03%$11,347,444,822$4,710,219,73311,341,908,576 BUSD
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 22, 2021 07:44 am

