Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 22: Bitcoin back above $30,000
Cryptocurrency Prices on July 22: Bitcoin is trading at around $32,000, more than 7 percent higher in the past 24 hours
July 22, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)
Major cryptocurrencies have recovered and are trading in the green, with bitcoin climbing back to above $30,000.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.30 trillion, a increase of 8.58 percent in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin is trading at around $32,000, more than 7 percent higher in the past 24 hours.
On July 21, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owns ethereum, causing a spike in the price of the cryptocurrency.
The price of ethereum rose around 12 percent following Musk's comment.
As of 7.20 am IST on July 22, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|Bitcoin
|$32,054.97
|7.83%
|-2.39%
|$601,445,863,692
|$28,248,168,725
|18,762,950 BTC
|Ethereum
|$1,985.49
|12.12%
|-1.38%
|$232,148,373,628
|$21,861,307,647
|116,788,632 ETH
|Tether
|$1.00
|0.04%
|0.06%
|$61,926,301,995
|$58,646,448,229
|61,897,032,357 USDT
|Binance Coin
|$290.06
|9.75%
|-6.42%
|$48,809,843,851
|$2,015,462,670
|168,137,036 BNB
|Cardano
|$1.16
|10.81%
|-8.53%
|$37,259,732,568
|$2,107,379,329
|32,041,069,499 ADA
|USD Coin
|$1.00
|0.02%
|0.06%
|$26,896,523,994
|$2,703,189,026
|26,883,209,328 USDC
|XRP
|$0.57
|8.00%
|-8.58%
|$26,204,938,011
|$2,635,841,144
|46,265,302,471 XRP
|Dogecoin
|$0.19
|10.35%
|-4.93%
|$24,665,467,758
|$4,568,760,397
|130,538,065,196 DOGE
|Polkadot
|$11.93
|9.36%
|-13.95%
|$11,658,684,086
|$1,230,973,622
|977,359,279 DOT
|Binance USD
|$1.00
|0.01%
|0.03%
|$11,347,444,822
|$4,710,219,733
|11,341,908,576 BUSD